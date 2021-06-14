Clearfield County woman taken to Altoona hospital after car crash

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County woman was taken to Punxsutawney Hospital and then to UPMC Altoona after a car crash in Indiana County Saturday evening.

Police report that the 20-year-old woman was driving in Indiana County on State Route 286 in a Toyota Camery when a Buick Lacrosse failed to yield while entering from 1st Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The driver reportedly had no known injuries, however, a 60-year-old female passenger was flown to Conemaugh in Johnstown with suspected serious injuries.

The Clearfield County woman from Mahaffey was taken to Punxsutawney Hospital and then got transported to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries.