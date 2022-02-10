Clearfield County woman charged with resisting arrest

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County woman has been charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after police took her into custody on an active failure to appear bench warrant.

Jenifer G. Guaglianone, 38, allegedly contacted state police on Feb. 5 and asked them to come to her residence to speak to her about an incident that had occurred there earlier in the day. When police arrived, they discovered that she had an active warrant through Jefferson County for forgery.

When police told her they were going to take her into custody, she dropped to the floor and said she was not going to go to jail, according to the charges filed. Police said Guaglianone resisted arrest and had to be carried to the police car.

She reportedly said she had chest pains and police took her to Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, where police say she yelled at medical staff once she was cleared and had to be physically removed from the hospital bed and placed into the police car.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 11.