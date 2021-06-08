Clearfield County woman charged over claims involving struck deer

HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County woman is accused of insurance fraud after investigators say she tried to add coverage after her car hit a deer.

It all started Sept. 25, 2020, when 40-year-old Shannon Rowles, of Houtzdale, filed a claim with her insurance company and said her son struck a deer with her 2010 Dodge Caliber, according to charges filed by the state Attorney General’s Office.

Rowles was told at that time she didn’t have comprehensive and collision coverage in her policy to cover the accident, so the claim was closed.

A few days later, on Sept. 28, at 12:43 p.m., Rowles added comprehensive and collision coverage to her policy. Investigators noted in the charges Rowles told her insurance agent “the deer were bad in her area and she thinks her son almost hit a deer.”

About 12 hours later, at 12:33 a.m., on Sept. 29, Rowles filed another insurance claim online where she said she hit a deer at about 10 p.m. that night on her way home from work.

When Rowles was questioned about the claim by an investigator with the Attorney general’s Insurance Fraud Section, she allegedly confessed that her son hit a deer with the car on Sept. 25, and that she then added the extra insurance and claimed she hit it so she could get paid as she didn’t have the money to pay for the damages. She also said she did not want her or her son’s insurance rates to go up, according to investigators.

Rowles is now charged with felony insurance fraud and attempted theft by deception.

Rowles was arraigned Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Brian Glass and released on an unsecured $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is slated for June 23.