Clearfield County welcomes new facility service dog

Kirby with staff at SCI Houtzdale, the CAC, and DA’s Office (From Left to Right—SCI Houtzdale Superintendent Barry Smith, Major Joel Barrows, District Attorney Ryan Sayers, CAC-CC Director Mary Tatum, Corrections Counselor Alicia Swanson, Deputy Michelle Ivicic, and Acting Corrections Classification Program Manager Matthew Pyo; Front Row–Kirby).

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center(CAC-CC) has a new team member: a service dog named Kirby.

Kirby was one of three puppies from his litter to be selected for the United Disabilities Service Foundation service dog program. He has been placed at the CAC-CC as a facility dog. He is able to work at the CAC-CC, the Clearfield County Couty House, and Clearfield’s Children and Youth Services office.

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said Kirby came to the CAC-CC through a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Kirby passed his facility dog test in January and has helped over 50 children who visited the CAC-CC to date,