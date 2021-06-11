Clearfield County updating hazard mitigation plan

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County is currently in the process of updating its county hazard mitigation plan, which is required to be updated every five years in Pennsylvania.

County emergency management works with municipalities to identify possible hazards and risks in their communities. They also develop ways and means of reducing potentially disastrous losses of life and property.

Clearfield County EMA Director Scott Mignot said each municipality in Clearfield County is going to have its own concerns. Some of these hazards include brush fires, flooding, snow, and in recent years, the opioid epidemic.

By identifying these needs in each municipality, maximum protection can be offered. One-third of the county municipalities have gotten involved in this update at this time. But if a municipality does not participate and a disaster strikes their community, they could be left without aid.

“They are going to check and make sure your municipality was part of this planning process,” Mignot said. “And that will determine where you fall in the monetary part of that from the federal and state government.”

The next planning meeting is June 17, where the county will work with each individual municipality to identify their greatest needs.