Clearfield County to implement cybersecurity upgrades to county networks

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Earlier this year Clearfield County officials discovered that an October 2020 cyber attack on county networks caused the personal information of several people to be made public. Now the county is announcing a plan to prevent future attacks from happening.

By fighting potential hackers with new tech. Tuesday morning, Clearfield County commissioners approved the purchase of 3 cybersecurity software for county computers. The purchases of “Duo Access Software,” a two-factor authentication service, “Ninja RNM,” and “Nessus Professional Software” will cost the county a total of $27,000. A price tag commissioner Sobel said is a small price to pay for protection.

“They got into their personal information so obviously it’s very important to us that the employees feel secure and that their information is not accessible from the outside,” said John Sobel, Clearfield County commissioner.

The Nessus and Ninja RNM systems offer additional layers of security to the two-factor authentication. For instance, the Nessus system runs vulnerability checks on computers to ensure county computers are constantly running safely.

“It simulates an attack on your system. And so it’s sort of like a dress rehearsal, it picks out vulnerabilities if there are any so that you can prepare for any future attacks,” Sobel said.

The Ninja RNM system will also work to keep the system up-to-date, commissioner Scotto said.

“It keeps us up-to-date. If there’s somewhere specifically that we don’t update that were vulnerable one package updates and creates that patch in there for a little protect our system from any shortcomings,” said Tony Scotto, Clearfield County commissioner.

These systems will start to be implemented within the next couple of weeks, employees within the Clearfield County government will then receive training over the next few months to learn how to work these systems and spot potential threats.