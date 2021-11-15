Clearfield County to hold Christmas event for kinship families

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York. Office holiday parties are tricky in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dancing, drinking and fancy dinners are out. Many companies are foregoing parties altogether, deciding instead to send staff gift baskets, extra time off or donations to charities that employees choose. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Resources to Empower, Support and Transform Kinship Families (REST) will hold the first-ever Kinship Family Christmas event on Dec. 11.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, is open to all kinship families in the area to enjoy a buffet breakfast with Santa.

“The REST Board of Directors and I really want this to be a get-together where kinship caregivers and the children they are raising can fellowship with others in the same situation and enjoy the Spirit of the Season,” Founder and CEO of REST Inc., Bobbie Johnson said.

Nearly 45% of grandparents are raising their grandchildren in Clearfield County, according to REST. Typically, kinship caregivers step in to provide care to children when parents are unable to do so.

Kinship families interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP by Nov. 30 by calling or texting 814-762-2933. When responding, families will be asked to provide any family needs or wish lists for the children.

More information on the Kinship Family Christmas event can be found on REST’s website.