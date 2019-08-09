Clearfield County to create affordable rental housing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County Planning and Community Development Office wants to address the need for safe, affordable housing in the county.

The office will rehabilitate a vacant house on Daisy Street Extension.

The county took control of the property after it was condemned.

Once renovated, the house will become two rental units.

“We want it to be energy efficient, and we want it to meet code and we want it to be safe for the individuals that are moving into it,” community development specialist Lisa Kovalick said.

According to a county-wide study done in 2012, 46 percent of renters in Clearfield County pay more than 30 percent of their income toward housing.

This will be the first time the county has taken on a housing project like this.

Kovalick said the 2019 Fair Market value for a two-bedroom apartment in the county is nearly 700 dollars a month– including utilities.

“This would be a family earning over 30,000 dollars a year,” Kovalick said. “While our median is $36,000, we have those families that actually qualify to be renting these apartments.”

The other unit in the house would be three bedrooms and have rent around 900 dollars a month.

The county will use a $60,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Agency to rehabilitate the property.

It’s expected to take around 18 months to complete.