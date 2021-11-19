Clearfield County students promote safe driving with Paint the Plow program

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Friday thanked area schools for participating in the 2021 Paint the Plow program following a brief hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Clearfield Alliance Christian School, Harmony High School in Clearfield County and Central Mountain High School in Clinton County all participated by painting snowplows with messages that promote safe winter driving. The program also allows for an appreciation of high school art programs and student creativity.

PennDOT will not be voting for a winner or selecting a fan favorite this year but plan to reintroduce that aspect of the program in 2022. The painted plow blades will be used on trucks providing winter service to state-owned roadways in the vicinity of the participating school.

Photos of the painted plows are available online at PennDOT’s Paint the Plow District 2 page.