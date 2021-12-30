Clearfield County structure fire under investigation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating after a structure caught fire in Clearfield County, state police say.

At about 8:17 p.m. on Dec. 28 a driver passing by 1305 Hoovertown in Huston Township reported a structure fire, according to state police. It is estimated that there was $150,000 worth of damages done.

An investigation continues as the cause of the fire is undetermined.