Clearfield County Sheriff’s office searches for wanted man

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Sheriff’s are searching for a wanted man who never reported to the Clearfield County Jail on January 8, 2020.

The sheriff’s office reports that Denny Lee Daub was due to report to the Clearfield County Jail but never turned himself in.

Daub, 31, is described as a 5’6″ white man who weighs roughly 150 pounds. He’s said to have brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about Daub’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office at 814-765-2641