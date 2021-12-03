Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office searches for wanted man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Sheriffs are searching for a wanted man who never reported on violation of probation/parole from aggravated assault and firearm charges.

The sheriff’s office reports that Ralph Clayton Best failed to report for the probation/parole violation and also failed to appear at a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.

Best, 59, is described as a 5’11″ white man who weighs roughly 220 pounds. He’s said to have white hair and hazel eyes. He’s also known to drive a black 4 door Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Anyone with any information about Best’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at 814-765-2641 or Clearfield County Control at 814-765-1533.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss