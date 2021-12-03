Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office searches for wanted man

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Sheriffs are searching for a wanted man who never reported on violation of probation/parole from aggravated assault and firearm charges.

The sheriff’s office reports that Ralph Clayton Best failed to report for the probation/parole violation and also failed to appear at a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.

Best, 59, is described as a 5’11″ white man who weighs roughly 220 pounds. He’s said to have white hair and hazel eyes. He’s also known to drive a black 4 door Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Anyone with any information about Best’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at 814-765-2641 or Clearfield County Control at 814-765-1533.