Clearfield County Sheriff names fugitive of the week

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of February 14, 2020.

Sara Beth SUMMERS, 25, of Village Road in Clearfield, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and retail theft by the Lawrence Township Police.

Summers then failed to appear for her preliminary arraignment and warrants have been issued for her arrest.

Summers is described as a 5’03” tall white female, weighing roughly 120 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with knowledge of SUMMER’S location is asked to call the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at 814-765-2641 Extension 2152.