CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penfield man is back behind bars and could face life in prison after investigators reportedly found he had multiple child porn files downloaded.

The investigation began June 13 when special agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section were investigating potential child porn files being downloaded from a software program. During the search, police found videos of 9-year-old girls engaging in sexual activity being shared from 65-year-old Raymond A. Mikelonis Sr.’s IP address, according to court documents.

65-year-old Raymond Mikelonis Sr. via PA State Police’s Megan’s Law database.

By using his IP address, investigators were able to identify Mikelonis and his address at the 100 block of Dannys Road in Penfield.

It’s reported special agents went to the address to confirm whether or not Raymond was living there. Prior to this, they received his photo via his driver’s license from PennDOT. Investigators also found that his address was registered with Pennsylvania State Police’s Megan Law Registry.

At the time agents arrived to scope out the area, Raymond was not home.

On July 27, police executed a search warrant and took a computer that Mikelonis told officers he bought from Rent-A-Center in June. While police were at his house, Mikelonis allegedly admitted to using a file-sharing program often associated with child porn. Though, he said he “only uses it to download music” and that “any child porn must have been put there by someone out to get him,” according to the affidavit.

Police noted they found two more child porn files on the laptop.

Mikelonis was interviewed after investigators searched his laptop, and he again explained that “someone else must have done it” and he “felt that someone was out to get him,” police noted.

Further into the interview, it’s reported Mikelonis said that the files were on his computer because he was curious and began looking at child porn online. He further added that while in prison for his prior offenses, he “did a lot of research and learned certain search terms related to child porn,” according to police.

Mikelonis wouldn’t disclose how often he views child porn to investigators, but he allegedly admitted that after he views it, he “gets sick to his stomach and deletes what he just downloaded and viewed.”

He did, however, acknowledge that he masturbates to child porn on occasion, police noted. Mikelonis also alleged to police that he tries to delete anything that depicts children under the age of seven or eight that he downloads.

In 2012 Mikelonis was convicted for sexual abuse of children in Clearfield County.

As a result of this investigation, Mikelonis is being hit with numerous felony charges, including two counts of dissemination of child sex acts, two counts of child porn and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Mikelonis was denied bail and sent to Clearfield County Prison due to this being his third offense, the nature of the charges, and the possibility of life in prison if found guilty. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing as of Aug. 1.

For detailed information on Mikelonis, you can visit his profile on the Megan’s Law database here.