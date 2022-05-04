CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Senior residents of Clearfield County that are 60 years old by Dec. 31 can receive money for purchasing food from farmers in Pennsylvania.

The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. along with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is handing out vouchers as part of the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). Eligible seniors will receive up to four $6 checks to buy from certified farmer markets and food stands.

Checks will be distributed no later than Sept. 30 or until they run out. They must be spent no later than Nov. 30. A list of 13 approved farmer markets Clearfield County will also be sent out but the vouchers are allowed for SFMNP markets in PA.

The following income guidelines must be met to register for the vouchers:

1 person – $25,142

2 people – $33,874

3 people – $42,606

4 people – $51,338

5 people – $ 60,070

In order to register, call CCAAA Inc. Special Farmers Market number at 814-765-2691 and follow the directions they give you. An application will then be mailed to you. Once it is filled out and mailed back, the application will be reviewed to see if the applicant has met the guidelines. If the guidelines are met, then the $24 voucher will be sent in the mail. Those that receive the application via email can email it to mail@ccaaa.net for review.

Applications are not available for pick up or drop off at the CCAAA offices or Centers for Active Living.