Clearfield County School Assault

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday, October 21, Lawrence Township Police Department were dispatched to an assault that took place at Soaring Heights School.

Several staff members were reportedly punched and kicked by an unruly student who didn’t want to go to gym class.

Six staff members were required to detain the juvenile to prevent him from causing additional injuries to staff members or the juvenile while officers were on their way.

Charges for simple assault and other related charges were filed.