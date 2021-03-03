Clearfield County residents eligible for rental assistance

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of Clearfield County may be eligible for rental assistance after the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services granted the county over $5 million.



Residents who are eligible will receive money to help pay rent and utilities. Applications will be reviewed by Central Pennsylvania Community Action Inc. (CPCAA) to prove income loss due to the pandemic.

According to Clearfield County commissioners, this plan is aimed for parents with children that need internet use for school. They could potentially have their internet covered if they show a loss in income.

The program will open on March 15. The application is not online yet, but the CPCAA plans to launch it on their website soon. Residents can call their office at 814-765-1551 or 1-800-822-2610 to be placed on the waitlist from now until March. 15.