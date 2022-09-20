CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement.

Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey brought him to Clearfield, Pennsylvania. Here he got to grow and come full circle with things he enjoys in life.

The full circle includes walking to the post office, walking to his favorite restaurants, and much more. But Hopper’s journey is not over as his retirement is just part-time.

“Retirement will be part-time. I’ll be guest preaching there’s one church I’m going to do a weekly bible study for,” Hopper said. “It’s actually my wife’s church Katie Hopper we met in seminary in Austin, Texas we’ve been married as long as we’ve been in the ministry and I’ll be doing a weekly bible study for her church and things like that in the region.”

Hopper is set to retire on October 1st. His enjoyment of Pennsylvania will keep him and his family here as we will enjoy spending time with his kids and taking care of the family.

Hopper is choosing to stay in Pennsylvania because of the people and the hospitality.