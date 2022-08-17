CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In Clearfield County, numerous officials gathered together to discuss the impacts of aggressive driving behaviors.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Lawrence Township Police Department, and the Highway Safety Network stressed that aggressive driving is causing more accidents and creating a dangerous environment.

“Aggressive driving is a serious problem that we encounter it can lead to vehicle crashes that can cause injuries or death. So it’s very important that we reduce the amount of aggressive driving behaviors we have to reduce the amount of crashes,” Sergeant Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department said.

“There’s a lot of folks out there on the roads that don’t realize they are engaging in aggressive driving behaviors,” Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator for the Highway Safety Network Josh Woods said.

During the event, Woods and Sergeant Curry pointed out some of the behavior they see on a daily basis.

“Some of the aggressive driving behaviors we see are tailgating, running red lights, trying to race to beat a red light or yellow light, weaving in and out of traffic those are all aggressive driving behaviors that we have seen,” Curry said.

According to Curry one of the most common reasons that aggressive driving takes place is because people are in a hurry.

“Generally you see them when there is a little more traffic and around work hours when people are coming to or going from work. But you can see that at any point in time especially if someone is running late for a doctor’s appointment or someone is just in a hurry to get somewhere and those are some of the times we see the aggressive driving behaviors more prominently,” Curry said.

Woods said many people mistakenly associate aggressive driving with road rage. However, road rage and aggressive driving are categorized by different behaviors.

Road rage is a criminal offense and is often the result of aggressive driving behavior that escalates into an assault with a vehicle or other dangerous weapon.