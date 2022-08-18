CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, with locations in Clearfield and Frenchville, is making it more convenient than ever for seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Nurses at the clinic are offering in-home vaccinations for qualifying senior citizens, free of charge. This service is offered in partnership with the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA).

Clearfield County is now among 13 Pennsylvania counties with high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), with an average of 27 new cases reported in the county each day.

The Coronavirus has been identified as the cause of 360 deaths in the county. The CDC marks Clearfield County’s vaccination rate at 51% of the total 78,304 residents. The Mayo Clinic warns that individuals who are older in age are at a greater risk of serious symptoms, with those aged 85 and older at the highest risk.

“Some of these seniors are homebound, they might be in a condition where their not able to drive, they may not have close family members near them to offer them a ride,” Steve Harmic, Director of Public Relations and Marketing for the Clearfield County Area Agency of Aging, said. “So this way they don’t have to lack any of the services offered by the clinic, the clinic is taking all those services to them.”

Qualifying, home-bound seniors, or those who find it difficult to travel, are asked to call the clinic at 814-765-2695 to be placed on a list for the next round of in-home vaccinations. A date will be chosen for administering vaccines once the list is filled. Clinic staff will then follow up with those who signed up to schedule an appointment.

Mature Resources, a subsidiary of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, (CCAAA) opened the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic in Frenchville in 2020. The agency followed that with the opening of a second location in the former PennDOT building on Daisy Street in Clearfield in 2022.

The clinic’s mission is to provide patient-focused care for adults 18 and older with an emphasis on providing quality and meaningful care. The comprehensive approach provides chronic care management, telehealth, and telemedicine services, as well as onsite health and wellness programs.