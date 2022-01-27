Clearfield County offering tax aide program for seniors

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is partnering with the IRS to do taxes for seniors through a tax aide program starting Feb. 7 at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Curwensville.

To register, call the tax hotline once you have your paperwork together at 814-765-2691 and leave a message with your information. After that, a volunteer will call you back to make an appointment. The number of appointments will be limited this year; the CCAAA also suggests filing online or making an appointment with local tax preparers.

Anyone that needs to file rent or property tax rebates should make an appointment by calling 814-765-2696.