Clearfield County man responsible for deadly DUI crash in 2019 sentenced

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Grampian man is headed to state prison for a deadly DUI crash that occurred in 2019.

Eric McCall was sentenced Tuesday to three-and-a-half to 13 years in prison by a Clearfield County judge, a sentence that Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he was satisfied with as it was close to the maximum amount of jail time possible.

In April, McCall pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI and a lesser charge as well as summary driving without a license, two years after the April 2019 crash on Route 879 in Pike Township that killed his passenger, 41-year-old Christina Rae Metzker.

According to charges filed, McCall had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood and had initially fled the scene into a wooded area.

When police arrived, they found the Hyundai Veloster on its passenger side and against a tree after reportedly taking severe damage from hitting multiple trees before coming to a stop. There were also multiple empty beer cans inside the car, as well.

Metzker was pronounced dead at the scene, partially ejected from the passenger window with the dash of the car pushed inwards against her.

Officials were able to track down McCall by following a trail of blood almost a mile into the woods.