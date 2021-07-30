Clearfield County man pleads guilty to child sexual assault

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man will spend at least 30 years in state prison after he pled guilty to child sexual assault charges.

Kenneth Rowles III, 43, of Curwensville, was arrested in December of 2020. State police launched an investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl several times.

A Clearfield County judge imposed consecutive sentences on several sexual assault counts, including three with 10 to 20-year state prison terms, for a total of 30 to 60 years.

Rowles has been in Clearfield County Jail since December. His bail was set at $250,000 cash.