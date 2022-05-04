CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman and threatening to kill her, police report.

Justin Haney, 39, was arrested Tuesday night, May 3 after a witness told police he arrived home around 5 p.m. and looked to be under the influence of some type of drug. He then threatened that he’d kill another woman when she got home.

The victim and Haney got into an argument. She told police that he grabbed her by the neck and cut off her airflow. He then held a knife in her direction and threatened to “cut her up in little pieces” if she called the police.

Police were called and Haney left the scene. Troopers observed marks around the victim’s neck and chest. The knife was found under the couch.

Haney is facing charges of strangulation, terroristic threats and more. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.