Clearfield County man indicted on firearm violations

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for violating federal firearms laws.

Russell Glen Hurley, 35, of Shawville reportedly possessed a firearm in 2019 after being previously convicted of a crime that prohibited him from having one. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.