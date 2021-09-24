Clearfield County man indicted for allegedly producing, possessing child porn

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was indicted by a federal grand jury for the production of possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Jon Osewalt, 28, of West Decatur is accused of producing images between February and June of 2020. Between June and December of 2020, Osewalt allegedly had sexually explicit photos of pre-pubescent minors, according to the DOJ.

The law provides for a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000, or both. Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

This investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Pennsylvania State Police.