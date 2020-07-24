Clearfield County man faces charges for sexually assaulting teen girl

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man has been charged after State Troopers say he engaged in sexual acts numerous times with a teen girl who was 14 years old at the time.

According to the complaint, troopers were called to a home in Bradford Township in January 2018 for a domestic dispute. Text messages were sent and received between Michael Blasko, then 31, and the 14-year-old.

The teen told officials that she had been in a sexual relationship with Blasko over the past year, beginning in 2017. She said they had sex in various places including her bedroom, on a couch, and even in Blasko’s Ford Expedition.

Police report that Blasko’s Ford Expedition was seized from Daisy Street in Clearfield and was entered into property as evidence. DNA was then found that belonged to Blasko and the teen.

According to the complaint, troopers were able to confirm what the teen told them about stopping at a convenience store before Blasko found a back road. Troopers say they were able to get the receipt of the purchase Blasko made and were also able to identify him in surveillance footage, making the purchase.

Troopers, with a warrant, were able to view text messages between Blasko and the teen.

Blasko, now 34, is facing eight counts of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of persons under 16. He is currently in Camp Hill SCI, unable to post bail.

Blasko’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30, 2020.