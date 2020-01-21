Clearfield County man faces charges after DUI crash left 1 dead

PIKE TWP, CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Grampian man is facing charges including DUI and homicide nearly 10 months after a crash killed the passenger in the car with him.

The report states that 46-year-old Eric Lynn Mccall had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood and had initially fled the scene and into the wooded area.

Police say they arrived on the scene of the crash on April 3, 2019, on SR879 west of Old Erie Pike.

According to the affidavit, officers were informed while headed to the scene that one was dead and another was attempting to flee.

Police arrived to find a Hyundai Veloster on its passenger side and against a tree after reportedly taking severe damage from hitting multiple trees before coming to a stop.

Troopers took note and reported that they found multiple empty beer cans inside the car as well.

The passenger, 41-year-old Christina Rae Metzker was pronounced dead at the scene, partially ejected from the passenger window with the dash of the car pushed inwards against her.

Troopers report that two Lawrence Township officers and a firefighter had tracked a trail of blood almost a mile into the woods where they found Mccall. He appeared to be dazed and under the influence with slurred speech, glassy eyes, and the smell of alcohol on him.

Mccall was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment. With assistance from PSP Hollidaysburg, police were able to draw blood after Mccall refused a blood test.

According to the report, the test results showed, on April 18, 2019, that Mccall’s blood-alcohol level the night of the crash was .185, more than double the legal limit.

Mccall is also facing charges for fleeing and driving without a current driver’s license.