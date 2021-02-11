Clearfield County man charged with witness intimidation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was arrested for sexual assault allegations is now being charged with witness intimidation and obstruction.

Justin Centra, 40, was arrested in late August after a Lawrence Township Police investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Now, according to charges filed in the case, it’s alleged that he tried to get one of the girls to tell authorities the other girl had lied, saying Centra was asleep when the abuse had supposedly occurred. He was not to have contact with either victim.

Police reported that he sent out 16 letters to one of the victims since he was jailed, and there are 20 recorded phone calls talking about this case with his mother, the alleged victim and Clearfield County Child and Youth employees.

The letters and conversations indicate a campaign by Centra to get one victim to say certain things to police and the court to get his charges reduced or dropped.

He is being charged with 20 counts each of felony and misdemeanor intimidating a witness in addition to 20 misdemeanor counts of obstruction.

Centra’s bail is $50,000 cash, and he remains in Clearfield County Jail with a preliminary hearing Feb. 17.