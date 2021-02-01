Clearfield County man charged with sexual assault of teen

by: WTAJ Staff

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A West Decatur man is facing charges after a 14-year-old came forward about being sexually assaulted for the last several years.

According to the report, 41-year-old Brian Stone is facing charges after the teen reported the abuse to a school official. After a forensic interview with the victim, police also received additional information from a family member of the teen.

Stone was arrested for Criminal attempt/rape, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and intimidation of a victim or witness.

Stone was arraigned and placed in the Clearfield County Jail with bail being set at $250,000.

