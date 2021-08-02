Clearfield County man charged after breaking into a company’s garage

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after state police say he burglarized a Reade Township company.

Joel McClellan, 21, of Coalport, is accused of breaking into the back door of a garage belonging to the E.P. Bender Coal Company on Glendale Valley Boulevard in the middle of the night on April 29, according to charges filed by state police.

At 3:30 a.m, McClellan got into the garage through a back door and after spending some time in the building, he found a set of keys in one of the trucks.

Using the garage door opener inside the truck, McClellan opened the garage door and drove the truck out of the building. McClellan then returned and stole a cooling unit for one of the work trucks, state police noted.

McClellan was arraigned Monday on charges that include felony burglary and misdemeanor theft and he was lodged in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $50,000.

McClellan is already awaiting trial on two other theft-related cases in Cambria County.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 24 before Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali.