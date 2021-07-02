Clearfield County man caught pretending to sleep, excess of drugs found, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is facing charges after probation went to a home and he was found hiding in the attic, pretending to sleep, with suspected heroin, LSD and meth.

According to the report, 24-year-old Avory Smay was taken into custody after a state parole agent went to a home in Hyde looking for a man who failed to enter into Inpatient D&A Treatment. After arriving, the agent heard someone in the home but stated no one was answering. He was then let into the house by someone who was working on the roof. The suspect he was looking for was reportedly sitting on the couch pretending to be asleep.

The agent reported that the man admitted to doing meth the night before, giving the agent reason to search the home. A search turned up drug paraphernalia and a white baggie with white reside, prompting the agent to call Lawrence Township Police.

Upon arrival, police continued the search and were told it sounded like someone was in the attic. After announcing to come down or they’re going up, police went up and found Smay and a woman pretending to be sleeping.

A further search found bags, suitcases and a cooler full of baggies, suspected drugs, and a pill press to make the drugs look like over-the-counter pain pills.

FOUND, ACCORDING TO POLICE:

Avory Smay, 24

Pipes and smoking devices, large amounts of empty clear baggies, baggies with residue, a scale, multi-colored containers and grinders, blow torches style lighters, a container with a wax-like substance, a container with a brown powdery substance in it believed to be suspected heroin, a container with suspected meth, a baggie with foil in it suspected to be LSD wrapped inside, and various other containers and baggies with suspected heroin and meth including a brown “tar-like” substance.

Smay was taken into custody with Lawrence Township police. He’s currently in Clearfield County Prison unable to post $100,000 bail. The other man was taken by State Parole.