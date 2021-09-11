Clearfield County man arrested for warrants, police find stolen handgun

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man was taken into custody for having multiple arrest warrants and a stolen handgun in his motorcycle along with drugs.

Micahel Strohecker, 36, of Fallentimber was arrested around 6:34 p.m. on Sept.6 on the block of Lamb Drive when police found him on his 2008 Harley-Davidson. Police then also found drug paraphernalia on him as well according to the press release.

Police then asked for permission to search Strohecker’s motorcycle but he denied them permission. The motorcycle was then towed at the scene back to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police then got a search warrant approved for the motorcycle and found a stolen handgun, suspected methamphetamines, heroin/fentanyl and other various drug paraphernalia.

Strohecker was sent to Clearfield County Jail for the warrants.