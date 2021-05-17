Clearfield County man arrested, facing child pornography charges

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after state police say child pornography was found after a search of his phone, according to charges filed.

State police said the investigation into Justin Tipton, 24, of Luthersburg, started with a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after several tips about the uploading of child pornography, including over Facebook.

Another site, MeetMe, reported a chat conversation where Tipton allegedly talked about liking minor children with another user.

A search warrant was executed at Tipton’s home in late September and on Friday, Tipton was charged with felony child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility charges.

