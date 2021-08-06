Clearfield County man accused of stealing, forging check

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man faces charges after police say he stole a check made out to another person and forged a signature to get cash.

Mark Hackett, 60, of Mineral Springs has been charged with forgery and theft by unlawful taking. Hackett obtained a check for a woman for $2,175 while she was on vacation, according to police. Police said Hackett then went to a bank and forged the woman’s signature. Hackett allegedly deposited $1,600 of the check into her accounts and took $575 in cash without her permission.

The woman told police she confronted Hackett and he admitted to the situation but refused to return the $575. Police confirmed Hackett went to the bank to complete the transaction after looking at security footage.

Hackett has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 11.