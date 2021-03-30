Clearfield County man accused of harassing boys’ basketball players in school bathroom

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges against a Clearfield County man accused of berating a boys’ basketball team before grabbing a 14-year-old’s face and ripping his shirt off are headed to court.

Michael Collier, 35, of Falls Creek, is accused of yelling at a team of 7th and 8th grade basketball players after he walked into the boy’s bathroom at Central Catholic High School on the evening of Jan. 21, according to charges filed by Sandy Township police.

Police said Collier yelled at the boys about losing and when a 14-year-old told him to shut up, Collier demanded to know who said it. The boy told Collier he said it as he stepped into a stall and it was then Collier used racial epithets, prompting the kid to ask why Collier, an adult, was mocking an 8th grade basketball team.

Collier allegedly pulled himself up over the side of the stall and grabbed the boy’s shirt, which was partly off. Collier grabbed the boy’s lip for a second and then pulled the shirt off and walked out of the bathroom, according to police.

Principal Karrie Miller told police that after someone yelled for her and she was told a fan had assaulted the team in the bathroom, she encountered Collier who called the boy’s names and allegedly admitted to being in the locker room. He was then escorted out of the building.

Collier waived charges of felony robbery and counts of misdemeanor harassment, disorderly conduct and theft on to Clearfield County Court on Friday and his formal arraignment is scheduled for April 14.