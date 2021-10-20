Clearfield County looking for poll workers for November election

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – We are less than two weeks away from Election Day and as Pennsylvanians get ready to hit the polls on November 2, the Clearfield County election office is looking for residents to help out at these polling places on election night.

They are looking for residents from Chest township, Gulich township, Westover Borough, Woodward Township’s 2nd precinct, Sandy Sabula, and West Sandy to work the polls on election night. But the search for help is not just limited to those areas.

“We’re always looking for poll workers. It’s a struggle every election to find poll workers,” Dawn Graham said, the director of elections at the Clearfield County election office.

Home to 70 precincts across Clearfield County, polling places are legally required to have at least five poll workers at each location. Workers are paid $105 for their help at the polls, but as the number of people voting continues to rise, the lack of volunteers becomes a bigger burden as the risk of having to limit the number of polling places.

The need for workers is of extremely high priority, and the pressure to find enough workers weighs heavy on the director of elections and county leaders’ shoulders.

“If we don’t find people, we’re going to have to consolidate precincts,” said Dave Glass, Clearfield County Commissioner. “People are going to have to drive a longer distance to go vote in a lot of cases. And we don’t want to do that.”

In order to sign up, you must be at least 17 years old and must reside in the voting precinct you wish to work at. Those interested can visit the Clearfield County Election & Voter Registration Office website for more information. Or by calling the election office at (814) 765-2642.

As for what you may do on election night? There’s a wide range of jobs from checking voters in, to make sure things run smoothly.

“Giving out the ballots, making sure things get scanned in right. There’s a lot of things that go into working the polls on election day,” Graham said.

Graham advocates for younger people to step up and help, especially high school students. She said the election office has sent forms out to high schools across the county for students that may be interested in getting involved to fill out, adding it offers them a unique experience.

“We don’t just show up on election day and it magically happens, there’s a lot of work to it. So it’s good for them to see the process at the polling level,” she said.

If you are planning to vote by absentee/mail-in ballots, Graham urges residents to mail them in sooner than later so that the election office can receive them by Election Day.