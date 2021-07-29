Clearfield County local bed and breakfast offers unique train car stay

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local bed and breakfast in Clearfield County have more than 20 train cars for guests to stay in, including one that was built for a former president.

The Train Car Bed and Breakfast at Doolittle Station allows people to stay the night in a train car, offers fresh, hand-made pizza, a museum with robotic dinosaurs for kids to learn from and a brewery.

“There’s so much going on here. Like we basically have everything. If you came here and stayed the weekend you wouldn’t even have to leave the property,” General Manager of the Doolittle Station, Tom Mattz, said.

The station’s biggest attraction, for $300 a night, guests can experience a presidential-like stay in the train car that the 26th President Theodore Roosevelt rode in. The car features some historic woodwork and designs that are centuries old.

The Train Car Bed and Breakfast at Doolittle Station is located at 1290 Rich Highway, DuBois, Pa.