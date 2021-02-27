Clearfield County Kitko Wood building burned down in late-night fire

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that started late last night in Glen Hope destroyed a building that used to be Kitko Wood Products, a sawmill.

It took about 80 firefighters to get the fire under control.

“That’s the biggest fire our companies ever had and I’ve been here forever that’s 40 years,” Glen Hope station 26 fire chief, David Camberg said.

Seven fire companies were on the scene and three on standby. It took the departments hours to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

While Kitko used to employ over a hundred people, a couple of years ago they went out of business.

“They had an auction here around the end of the year and sold almost everything and the building was pretty much vacant,” Camberg said.

So the metal building had no power and no inventory.

Camberg spoke with the owner to see if he had any insight as to what could have caused the fire.

“He said no, they had been in there taking stuff out of there, but they hadn’t been there in weeks,” Camberg said.

Camberg said the fire left the owner with well over $100,000 worth of damage, with no insurance.

One thing that did stop this fire from becoming a worse situation, was the town’s updated hydrant system.

“It was a lot better know then if this would have happened maybe ten or 15 years ago we would have had a lot more companies trucking water from a long way off instead of just using the hydrants in our town here,” Camberg said.

The state police fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.