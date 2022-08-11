CLEARFIELD COUNTY, (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County commissioners approved the borrowing of two million dollars to pay for renovations at the Clearfield County Jail.

It was announced on Thursday, August 11 that the money will go towards work being done on the framework of the roof and replacing water lines.

The project will also work to fix water fixtures and conduct electrical upgrades. These upgrades will be at an additional cost of 3.8 million dollars.

Commissioners will be using a portion of its American Recovery Act Fund to pay for the remaining cost.