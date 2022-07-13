CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Commissioners voted to hire a new company to provide medical care at the county jail.
Prime Care Medical Inc., out of Harrisburg, will provide twenty-four hour on call services. The on call services will include Registered nurses or Licensed practical nurses.
The service is part of a three year deal and will cost a little over three thousand dollars a year.