Clearfield County hotel taxes could be on the rise

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism authority has submitted a request to the Clearfield County Commissioners to raise the counties hotel tax.

This tax, which is currently at 3%, is used to fund tourism and development within the county. The CCRTA is proposing to raise to 5%. This tax hike would mean lodging providers in the area would have to raise their prices, which has left them frustrated at the possibility.

“I don’t like charging my customers more money,” said Linda Shaffer, who owns the Inn at Narrows Creek in DuBois. “I don’t think it’s going to help our business at all.”

A fellow bed and breakfast owner, Peggy Durant agrees, adding she is not planning on lowering prices to combat the potential raise.

“I don’t feel that I should carry the burden of equalizing the cost,” she said.

If approved, this would potentially bring more than $200,000 to the CCRTA’s budget, which will be used to provide grants to local businesses. This idea has been on the books for over a year now, with the idea first being proposed prior to the pandemic. Now, with things starting to return to normal, the proposal is back on the board, but Durant says it’s too soon.

“I just wish they would put it off if they’re going to do it until we get back to something approaching normalcy,” Durant said.