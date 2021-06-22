Clearfield County hotel tax raise approved by County commissioners

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Effective October 1, Clearfield County hotels, motels and other rental stays will begin charging a 5% hotel rental tax.

County commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance at their Tuesday meeting, raising the tax from its current number at 3%.

The Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority initially proposed the tax hike to county commissioners in April.

Commissioners said they were prepared to raise the county’s hotel tax prior to the pandemic, and felt enough time had now passed that the tax could now be applied.

The funds will used by the C.C.R.T.A to market the area, which commissioner Dave Glass said will help local businesses, especially during travel and football season.

“Here’s a unique opportunity when these events happen to bring outside money that we can re-invest here,” commissioner Glass said. “The one thing that I think is important to understand is, (recreation) and tourism pushes all this money right back out into our communities. So, it really is a win-win from that perspective.”