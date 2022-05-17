CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Metzler Lumberjack Festival kicks off this weekend at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds, running from May 19-21.

The Lumberjack Festival will showcase demonstrations, a carving event and auction, a food court and multiple vendors. See the full schedule below:

EVENT SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Displays Open at 9 a.m.

WoodMobile Open 9 a.m.

Chainsaw Carving 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food Court Noon to Close

FRIDAY

Logs to Lumber (Curwensville School) 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Displays Open at 9 a.m.

Chainsaw Carving 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Speed Carving 1 p.m.

WoodMobile Open 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Live Musical Entertainment with Markievich & MacDonald 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The History of Lumbering in Clearfield Co. with Rich Hughes and Gary Gilmore 6 p.m. on Grove Stage

Grove Stage Entertainment 7:00 p.m.

Food Court Noon to Close

SATURDAY

Displays Open at 9 a.m.

WoodMobile Open at 9 a.m.

Chain Saw Carving 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ARGO Sherp Tour 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration for Auction begins at 10 a.m.

Kid’s Saw Dust Treasure Hunt presented by Clearfield Area Girl Scouts 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stihl Timbersports Competition 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Food Court Opens at 10 a.m. to Close

Bear Hill Horse Logging Demos 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Live Carving Auction at 3 p.m. with Stephanie Tarbay, Auctioneer

Kid’s Tractor Pull 4:00- 6:00 p.m. sponsored by Zalno Jewelers

Truck Pulls 6:30 p.m.

TRUCK PULL INFO

General admission tickets are $15. Children 10 and under get in for free and must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be bought online.