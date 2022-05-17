CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Metzler Lumberjack Festival kicks off this weekend at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds, running from May 19-21.
The Lumberjack Festival will showcase demonstrations, a carving event and auction, a food court and multiple vendors. See the full schedule below:
EVENT SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
- Displays Open at 9 a.m.
- WoodMobile Open 9 a.m.
- Chainsaw Carving 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Food Court Noon to Close
FRIDAY
- Logs to Lumber (Curwensville School) 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Displays Open at 9 a.m.
- Chainsaw Carving 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Speed Carving 1 p.m.
- WoodMobile Open 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Live Musical Entertainment with Markievich & MacDonald 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- The History of Lumbering in Clearfield Co. with Rich Hughes and Gary Gilmore 6 p.m. on Grove Stage
- Grove Stage Entertainment 7:00 p.m.
- Food Court Noon to Close
SATURDAY
- Displays Open at 9 a.m.
- WoodMobile Open at 9 a.m.
- Chain Saw Carving 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- ARGO Sherp Tour 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Registration for Auction begins at 10 a.m.
- Kid’s Saw Dust Treasure Hunt presented by Clearfield Area Girl Scouts 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Stihl Timbersports Competition 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Food Court Opens at 10 a.m. to Close
- Bear Hill Horse Logging Demos 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Live Carving Auction at 3 p.m. with Stephanie Tarbay, Auctioneer
- Kid’s Tractor Pull 4:00- 6:00 p.m. sponsored by Zalno Jewelers
- Truck Pulls 6:30 p.m.
TRUCK PULL INFO
General admission tickets are $15. Children 10 and under get in for free and must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be bought online.