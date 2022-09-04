CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A 9/11 remembrance ceremony is scheduled to take place to honor the victims of the attacks 21 years ago, Mason Strouse, Clearfield Borough Mayor, announced.

The ceremony will take place outside the Clearfield County Courthouse starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Police, fire department, as well as local pastors and elected officials will be leading the ceremony.

The ceremony will honor the victims of the terroristic attacks on the Twin Towers, The Pentagon and all those lost in the flight that was brought down in Shanksville, Pa. The remembrance ceremony is free and open to the public.