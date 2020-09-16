Clearfield County homicide suspect dies from self-inflicted injuries

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers has announced that Anthony Boone, the suspect who led police on a manhunt after the murder of Rebecca Solt, has died from his self-inflicted injuries.

On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the medical professionals at UPMC Altoona determined that, despite their best efforts, Anthony Boone would not be able to recover from his self-inflicted gunshot wound. Due to that determination, Mr. Boone was removed from life-support and passed away shortly thereafter.

Anthony Boone was the suspect in the murder of his former girlfriend, Rebecca Solt, on August 27, 2020, in Hyde, Lawrence Township, Clearfield County. It is alleged that Boone shot Ms. Solt three times at close proximity and then fled the scene.

A manhunt ensued by Lawrence Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Clearfield Borough Police, and other municipal police departments which resulted in Boone being surrounded near Hogback Bridge, Pike Township.

Boone was in possession of a long-rifle, believed to be the murder weapon, and failed to respond to the commands by law enforcement to drop the weapon. Instead, Mr. Boone, with the rifle pointed at himself, discharged the weapon causing a .308 round to hit his upper torso. He was rushed to Penn Highlands Clearfield and later transferred to UPMC Altoona for treatment of his injuries.