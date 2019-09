MORRISDALE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Morrisdale Fire Department responded to a fire causing roughly $100,000 in damage.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. on Labor Day, September 2, 2019. When the fire department arrived on Columbia Road, the building was fully engulfed.

The PA State Police Fire Marshal concluded that the fire was ultimately caused by a lightning strike and it originated on the roof.

There were no reported injuries.