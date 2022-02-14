Clearfield County home broken into, nothing reported stolen; police investigate

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after a home was broken into in Clearfield County, but the victim said nothing was taken.

The break-in happened sometime between Feb. 9 and Feb. 13 on Trout Run Road in Goshen Township. It’s reported that an unknown white male broke into the home through a side window, causing damage to it as he got inside and shortly left. The resident told police nothing was missing from the residence.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800 as they continue the investigation.