CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple Clearfield County agencies and officials trained for an active shooter at the Curwensville High School.

What many think to be a normal day in school can quickly turn into a tragedy. So far in 2022, there has been a total of 27 mass shootings and with the school year about to begin in Clearfield County, officials want to make sure everyone knows what to do if the unthinkable happens.

“PSP and Clearfield EMA are hosting this not only for law enforcement to respond to an active shooter but also EMS, Fire, 911 dispatchers all players that would have to be part of this kind of tragedy to get this type of training. It is imperative that these officers know the buildings they might have to respond to and that they work together with different agencies,” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.

One of the first agencies on the scene during the drill was Curwensville Borough Police Department and their job, find the threat.

“My part in today, I was the first officer on the scene other than our SRO. So my part and my team’s part that went in was to go in and actually find the shooter that’s our first goal today,” Officer Zachary Dodson said.

The response of police in Uvalde Texas during the shooting at Robb Elementary that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers has faced extensive criticism. District Attorney Ryan Sayers ensures that when the police arrive on the scene they will go into the building.

“We have to let the officers use their training, their experience when responding to a scenario whatever it is. If lives are on the line these officers are going to go in. At the end of the day that’s what we need, officers that are willing to put their lives on the line if it absolutely is required of them. And as I said I pray that never occurs here in Clearfield County,” Sayers said.