BOGGS TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 9:42 p.m. on Monday, July 15, State Police in Clearfield were dispatched to a physical altercation on Company Row Road in Boggs Township.

Upon investigation, a 40-year-old female of West Decatur, Pa grabbed the victim, a 20-year-old female, also of West Decatur, by her arm and drug her off of a bed.

Charges of Harassment are to be filed against the 40-year-old female through District Court in Houtzdale.